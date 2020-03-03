Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,443 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 1.9% during the third quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 9,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 17,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura restated a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

In other Oracle news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.90. The company had a trading volume of 17,324,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,034,993. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.37. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The stock has a market cap of $158.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

