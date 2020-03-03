Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) Receives $10.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.50.

OSMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

In related news, Director Sriram Venkataraman bought 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,250,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,485,297 shares in the company, valued at $112,426,485. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $413,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 1,412.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,829 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 2,630.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 13,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 24,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $5.31. 303,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,946. The company has a market capitalization of $266.87 million and a P/E ratio of -10.41. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $7.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

