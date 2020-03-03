Pengana Capital Group Ltd Declares Interim Dividend of $0.04 (ASX:PCG)

Pengana Capital Group Ltd (ASX:PCG) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th.

ASX:PCG remained flat at $A$1.45 ($1.03) on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,349 shares. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is A$1.66. The stock has a market cap of $149.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15. Pengana Capital Group has a 1 year low of A$1.35 ($0.95) and a 1 year high of A$2.35 ($1.67).

About Pengana Capital Group

Pengana Capital Group is a funds management group specialising in listed equities.

