Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) Short Interest Up 6.3% in February

Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the January 30th total of 3,800,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 969,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PNR shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

Pentair stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.08. 1,606,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,483. Pentair has a 12-month low of $34.50 and a 12-month high of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.62.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $755.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.02 million. Pentair had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pentair will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNR. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Pentair by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Pentair by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Pentair by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Pentair by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 73,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Pentair by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

