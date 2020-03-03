Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.77.

PSX traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.11. 5,278,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,182,501. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $71.39 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 44.72%.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.93 per share, with a total value of $74,930.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 824.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,922,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,002 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,327,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,558 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5,197.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 764,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,222,000 after purchasing an additional 750,499 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 285.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 880,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $97,345,000 after purchasing an additional 652,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,478,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $164,679,000 after purchasing an additional 588,711 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

