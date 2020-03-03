Pirate Chain Trading 19.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0414 or 0.00000468 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $6.20 million and $39,225.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011255 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.86 or 0.02843886 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00223367 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00047567 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00135696 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain’s launch date was August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 149,674,829 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

Pirate Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.