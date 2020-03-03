Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PS. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Pluralsight from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Pluralsight from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. William Blair initiated coverage on Pluralsight in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Pluralsight in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.33.

Shares of PS traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,551,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,454. Pluralsight has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 1.91.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.22 million. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 35.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pluralsight will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pluralsight news, insider Frederick Onion sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $558,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,328 in the last three months. 23.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PS. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pluralsight by 46.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Pluralsight in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pluralsight in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Pluralsight by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

