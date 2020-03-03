Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BPOP. ValuEngine raised Popular from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Popular in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Popular stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.26. 611,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.19. Popular has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.53.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $619.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.25 million. Popular had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 23.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Popular will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Popular by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Popular by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

