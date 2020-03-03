Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,382 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,813 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,341,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,167,000 after acquiring an additional 305,661 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,612,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,992,000 after acquiring an additional 183,533 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,417,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,143,000 after purchasing an additional 298,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded up $6.33 on Monday, hitting $119.56. 12,396,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,704,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.46. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $97.75 and a 52-week high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.93%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,919.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

