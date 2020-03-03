Qbao Trading Down 15% This Week (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. In the last week, Qbao has traded 15% lower against the dollar. One Qbao token can currently be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, EXX, Coinnest and CoinEgg. Qbao has a total market cap of $469,998.00 and approximately $4,012.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 57.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000147 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000032 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qbao Token Profile

Qbao (QBT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339

Qbao Token Trading

Qbao can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Gate.io, Coinnest, EXX and Allcoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

