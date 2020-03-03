Quaker Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,815 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,815 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 42,622 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,980,313 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,100,795,000 after acquiring an additional 407,016 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,295,460 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,619,894,000 after acquiring an additional 965,260 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 22,236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT traded down $8.28 on Tuesday, hitting $164.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,564,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,390,596. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $108.80 and a 52-week high of $190.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.01. The firm has a market cap of $1,314.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

