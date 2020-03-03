Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires New Holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Banner during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Banner stock traded down $1.18 on Tuesday, hitting $46.31. The company had a trading volume of 345,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.85. Banner Co. has a twelve month low of $44.98 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.81 and a 200-day moving average of $54.69.

BANR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Banner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

In other news, Director John R. Layman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $27,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

