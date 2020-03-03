Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 15,615 Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.05% of Personalis as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Personalis during the 3rd quarter worth $11,775,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Personalis by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 625,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 326,392 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Personalis by 152.2% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 327,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 197,840 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Personalis by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 483,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 183,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Personalis by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 960,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 158,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Personalis alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PSNL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.31. 353,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,992. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average is $12.11. Personalis has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $31.88.

PSNL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Personalis from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Personalis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

In related news, insider Richard Chen sold 101,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $885,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.