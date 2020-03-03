Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 1,720 United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 356.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UTHR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.09.

United Therapeutics stock traded down $3.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.21. 529,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,800. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.37. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $74.31 and a 52 week high of $127.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -40.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($1.27). United Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $311.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

