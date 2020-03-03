Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 2,027 PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 3.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 168.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 256.6% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.70.

PriceSmart stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.98. 143,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,090. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.06 and a twelve month high of $79.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.75.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $811.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.30 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

In other PriceSmart news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $696,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,231,855 shares in the company, valued at $294,621,745.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $2,664,200 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

