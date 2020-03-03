Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 852 Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ESGR traded down $3.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $181.50. 62,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,305. Enstar Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $158.72 and a 52-week high of $213.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.71.

ESGR has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Enstar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Enstar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Enstar Group Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

