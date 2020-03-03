Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 536.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WIRE. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Encore Wire by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 3.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 50.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 19,184 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 0.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,488 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 178.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,873 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on WIRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Sidoti dropped their target price on Encore Wire from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

NASDAQ:WIRE traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.25. The stock had a trading volume of 136,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,433. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.29. Encore Wire Co. has a one year low of $48.30 and a one year high of $62.08.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $302.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.31 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 2.89%.

Encore Wire Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.