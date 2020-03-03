Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 1,867 Shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 130.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen stock traded down $3.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,804,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,850. FibroGen Inc has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $60.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 101.18 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.32 million. FibroGen had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 92.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FibroGen Inc will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FGEN. ValuEngine upgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. FibroGen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

In other FibroGen news, SVP Christine Chung sold 5,625 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $264,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 138,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,509,704.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,721,971 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

