Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 4,506 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 707.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 314.9% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 520.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter.

PEB stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,840,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,790. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $19.13 and a 52 week high of $33.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.39.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PEB shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Capital One Financial lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

