Quantbot Technologies LP Buys New Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 313,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 322,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after buying an additional 26,568 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,042,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,431,000 after buying an additional 316,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 55,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 17,053 shares during the last quarter. 34.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Capital stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.69. 5,039,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,539,318. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.67. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $386.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.39 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 51.90% and a return on equity of 10.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 84.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Ares Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.92.

In other news, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 3,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $56,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

