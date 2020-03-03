Quantbot Technologies LP Buys Shares of 2,261 Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Colliers International Group in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 1,367.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 254.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 200.3% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CIGI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Raymond James set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.25.

NASDAQ CIGI traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.02. 73,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,516. Colliers International Group Inc has a 1-year low of $60.28 and a 1-year high of $92.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $928.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.77 million. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 22.77%. Colliers International Group’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.