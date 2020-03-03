Quantbot Technologies LP Buys Shares of 7,683 Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Nlight by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nlight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Nlight by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nlight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Nlight by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nlight alerts:

Shares of LASR traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.34. The stock had a trading volume of 357,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,824. Nlight Inc has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $26.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.37. The company has a market capitalization of $623.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.12 and a beta of 2.10.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. Nlight had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $42.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Nlight’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Nlight Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,405 shares of company stock worth $419,298. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Nlight from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nlight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Nlight in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Nlight Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Nlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.