Quantbot Technologies LP Has $151,000 Holdings in Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) by 362.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,837 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Select Energy Services were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WTTR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Select Energy Services from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Select Energy Services from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. B. Riley cut their target price on Select Energy Services from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.36.

NYSE:WTTR traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.03. 620,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,112. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.08. Select Energy Services Inc has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $12.75. The company has a market cap of $666.94 million, a PE ratio of 150.79 and a beta of 2.41.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Select Energy Services had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $276.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Select Energy Services Inc will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

