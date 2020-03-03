Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $126,000 in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,265,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,125,000 after acquiring an additional 79,747 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 582,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,928,000 after acquiring an additional 45,255 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,528,000 after acquiring an additional 23,776 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 501,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,693,000 after acquiring an additional 20,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan purchased 3,600 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.87 per share, for a total transaction of $75,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,171.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,909 shares of company stock worth $103,380. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HSII. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ:HSII traded down $1.66 on Tuesday, reaching $21.65. The stock had a trading volume of 186,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,316. The company has a market capitalization of $427.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.53. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.53 and a 1-year high of $43.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.78.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $180.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.91 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.17%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

