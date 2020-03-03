Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $137,000 in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,931,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,283,000 after buying an additional 937,426 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,759,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,653,000 after buying an additional 115,163 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,696,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,741,000 after buying an additional 219,747 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.6% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,960,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,094,000 after buying an additional 11,656 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,702,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,903,000 after buying an additional 688,837 shares during the period.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DiamondRock Hospitality stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,562,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894,495. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $11.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.16.

DRH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH).

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.