Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $137,000 in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,138 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.30. 1,549,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,060. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.78. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.55 and a 52-week high of $73.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.28.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTZ shares. ValuEngine downgraded MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on MasTec from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on MasTec from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stephens dropped their price objective on MasTec from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.79.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.