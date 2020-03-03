Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $145,000 in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LXRX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $534,000.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LXRX shares. G.Research cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Gabelli cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

NASDAQ:LXRX traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.61. 1,318,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,359. The company has a market cap of $295.96 million, a PE ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.12. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $8.39. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.29.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.