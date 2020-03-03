Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $162,000 in BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,462 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBL. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,546,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 3,985.6% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 59,282 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 57,831 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,142,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 4,817,934 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $206,400,000 after acquiring an additional 35,200 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 532,651 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,819,000 after acquiring an additional 31,030 shares during the period. 4.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of BBL traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,930,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,152. The stock has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.01. BHP Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $35.71 and a fifty-two week high of $51.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.25%.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

