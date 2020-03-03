Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $175,000 in ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ArQule by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,203,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414,745 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ArQule by 270.1% in the 3rd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,701,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701,273 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ArQule by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,488,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,011,000 after purchasing an additional 709,259 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ArQule by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 687,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,719,000 after purchasing an additional 14,754 shares during the period. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in ArQule in the 4th quarter worth about $12,371,000. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ARQL shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ArQule from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of ArQule in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded ArQule from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.78.

Shares of ARQL remained flat at $$20.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 8.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.51. ArQule, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $20.45.

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

