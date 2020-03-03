Quantbot Technologies LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 70.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,986 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,783,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,287,000 after acquiring an additional 949,214 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,024,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,772,000 after purchasing an additional 491,064 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,262,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,728,000 after purchasing an additional 377,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,815,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,472,000 after purchasing an additional 376,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,037,000. 36.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura cut their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.27.

MLCO traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,675,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,554,045. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.92. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a twelve month low of $16.49 and a twelve month high of $26.97.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.13). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1651 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

