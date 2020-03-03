Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $132,000 Investment in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Beigene during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Beigene during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Beigene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beigene by 1,386.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Beigene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BGNE traded down $9.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $154.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 756,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,467. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 0.97. Beigene Ltd has a 52 week low of $113.01 and a 52 week high of $210.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.26.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($6.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by ($1.86). The business had revenue of $56.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.25 million. Beigene had a negative net margin of 192.75% and a negative return on equity of 53.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.52) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Beigene Ltd will post -12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 62,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.62, for a total value of $10,000,040.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,411,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,061,388.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total transaction of $256,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 291,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,784,640.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,259 shares of company stock valued at $10,503,786. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Beigene in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Beigene in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Beigene in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Beigene currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.93.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

