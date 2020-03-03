Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $161,000 Investment in Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,838 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc grew its position in Nordic American Tanker by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Nordic American Tanker in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 353.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 51,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 39,762 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 130,853 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 27,807 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 101,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NAT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.75 price target on shares of Nordic American Tanker in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Shares of NYSE:NAT traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,705,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,469. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average is $3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.11 million, a PE ratio of -37.63 and a beta of 0.87. Nordic American Tanker Ltd has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08). Nordic American Tanker had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $58.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.97 million. Equities analysts predict that Nordic American Tanker Ltd will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Nordic American Tanker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%. Nordic American Tanker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

About Nordic American Tanker

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

