Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $166,000 Investment in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Nelnet during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nelnet during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nelnet by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nelnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nelnet by 126.9% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the period. 36.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NNI traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.51. 123,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 47.39 and a current ratio of 47.39. Nelnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $69.97. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.59.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.11). Nelnet had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $288.11 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Nelnet, Inc provides education related products and services, and loan asset management services worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

