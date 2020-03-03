Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 3,883.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 6,381.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CARA traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.84. 373,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,231. Cara Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $27.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.05. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 534.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The company had revenue of $4.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 million. Research analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics Inc will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CARA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

In other news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 10,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $182,417.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 918,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,659,879.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $40,325.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,934 shares of company stock valued at $532,175 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

