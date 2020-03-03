Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Seaways alerts:

Shares of INSW stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.59. The company had a trading volume of 656,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,017. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.56 and a beta of 0.57. International Seaways Inc has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $31.39.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INSW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on International Seaways from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $29,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,874 shares in the company, valued at $711,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW).

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.