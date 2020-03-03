Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yeti during the first quarter worth about $2,135,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Yeti by 5.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Yeti by 14.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Yeti by 32.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Yeti in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YETI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Yeti from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Yeti from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Yeti from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yeti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Yeti in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yeti presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.44.

Shares of YETI traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.11. 2,411,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,202,689. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.48. Yeti Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $22.35 and a 52-week high of $38.61. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.80.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.55 million. Yeti had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 122.16%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yeti news, major shareholder Cortec Group Gp, Llc sold 11,277,068 shares of Yeti stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $359,174,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 20,000 shares of Yeti stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $641,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,507,384 shares of company stock valued at $398,477,348 over the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

