Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 25,853 Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) by 167.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,300 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,853 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Oasis Petroleum were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OAS. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OAS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.44. 14,817,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,156,112. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average of $2.88. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $7.15. The company has a market capitalization of $462.69 million, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Oasis Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $483.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.79 million. On average, research analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OAS shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Johnson Rice lowered Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 price target (down from $4.00) on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Oasis Petroleum Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

