Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 8,152 Shares of FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) by 194.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,152 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in FGL were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of FGL during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,202,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FGL by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,134,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after buying an additional 91,958 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FGL by 10,285.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FGL by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 369,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after buying an additional 57,832 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FGL during the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get FGL alerts:

Shares of NYSE FG traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.62. 3,190,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,794,070. FGL Holdings has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $12.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.35.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. FGL had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.00 million. Equities analysts expect that FGL Holdings will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. FGL’s payout ratio is 2.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FGL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FGL in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded FGL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

FGL Company Profile

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for FGL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FGL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.