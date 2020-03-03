Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases New Position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,700 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAR. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 748,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,004,000 after purchasing an additional 326,089 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PAR Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $592,000. Investor AB acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $547,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $536,000. 62.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PAR traded down $1.36 on Tuesday, reaching $26.02. 287,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.65. The company has a market cap of $464.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.55 and a beta of 0.27. PAR Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $35.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PAR shares. Sidoti cut shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on PAR Technology to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

