Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Stock Holdings in Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) by 938.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,887 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,357 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Berry Petroleum were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRY. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Berry Petroleum by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,349,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,888,000 after acquiring an additional 117,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berry Petroleum by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,028 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $2,420,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $2,056,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Petroleum by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 161,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 86,102 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRY stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,281,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,191. Berry Petroleum Company LLC has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $13.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $506.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.09.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Berry Petroleum had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $118.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Berry Petroleum Company LLC will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Berry Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Berry Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Berry Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised Berry Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berry Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded Berry Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.64.

In other Berry Petroleum news, Director Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 16,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $153,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Berry Petroleum Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

