Quantbot Technologies LP Reduces Stock Position in Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR)

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its holdings in Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) by 68.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,272 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Atkore International Group were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,336,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,522,000 after buying an additional 1,053,635 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 538.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 230,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,328,000 after buying an additional 194,429 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Atkore International Group by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 286,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,612,000 after purchasing an additional 184,767 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Atkore International Group by 18.8% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 932,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,309,000 after purchasing an additional 147,555 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Atkore International Group by 70.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 97,105 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ATKR traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.19. The stock had a trading volume of 421,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.68. Atkore International Group Inc has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $43.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.52.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 67.84%. The firm had revenue of $447.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Atkore International Group news, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $931,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,806,425.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $253,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,703.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,201,289. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Atkore International Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

