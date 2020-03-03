Quantbot Technologies LP Reduces Stock Position in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,342 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

TD has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.69.

Shares of TD traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,209,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,172. The company has a market capitalization of $94.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $50.38 and a one year high of $59.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.28.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 20.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.597 dividend. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 45.33%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

