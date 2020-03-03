Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 14,428 Shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its stake in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 89.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,428 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Docusign were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Docusign in the third quarter valued at about $8,644,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Docusign by 3.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 409,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,382,000 after purchasing an additional 14,366 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Docusign by 306.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 66,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 50,003 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Docusign in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Docusign by 643.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 324,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,078,000 after purchasing an additional 280,647 shares during the period. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Docusign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Docusign in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Docusign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Docusign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Docusign stock traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.81. 1,959,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,673. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Docusign Inc has a twelve month low of $43.13 and a twelve month high of $92.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.82.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $249.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.40 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Docusign Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Docusign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $144,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 495,770 shares in the company, valued at $35,918,536.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Kirsten O. Wolberg sold 7,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $701,053.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 145,786 shares in the company, valued at $12,974,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,593,682 shares of company stock worth $119,763,605 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

