Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 2,098 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its stake in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 56.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Copa were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,147,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Copa by 465.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 39,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 32,602 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Copa by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after acquiring an additional 22,420 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Copa by 197.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Copa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,924,000. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CPA traded down $3.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,125. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $77.57 and a fifty-two week high of $116.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.64.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.19. Copa had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $681.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.40%.

CPA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Copa from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Copa from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Copa from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Santander upgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Copa from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.91.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

