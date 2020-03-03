Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 2,370 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 68.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,088 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.04.

WST traded down $2.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.98. 485,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,908. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.12 and a beta of 1.12. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.15 and a 1 year high of $176.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.10.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $470.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.53 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.14%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

