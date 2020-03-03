Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 3,419 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 54.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,419 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,151,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,705,000 after purchasing an additional 32,011 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,998,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,630,000 after acquiring an additional 771,273 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,330,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,368,000 after acquiring an additional 337,580 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,040,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,502,000 after acquiring an additional 249,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 838,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,315,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

WBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens upgraded Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.50 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.64.

In other Webster Financial news, CEO John R. Ciulla bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.51 per share, for a total transaction of $106,973.00. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WBS traded down $3.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.13. 1,268,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,550. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.77. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $36.67 and a one year high of $58.18. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.90 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 12.99%. Webster Financial’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 39.31%.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

