Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 4,055 Shares of PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its stake in PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 56.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,055 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 54,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PNM shares. Barclays upgraded shares of PNM Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNM Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.38.

Shares of NYSE:PNM traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $49.08. The company had a trading volume of 670,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,064. PNM Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $44.04 and a 1-year high of $56.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. PNM Resources had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $408.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PNM Resources Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.308 dividend. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

