Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 715 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its stake in Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,401,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 285,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,112 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 161,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after acquiring an additional 16,660 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

INSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Swann increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.38.

In related news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $1,125,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,661.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $712,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,468.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,132 shares of company stock worth $3,895,880 over the last ninety days. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock traded down $7.01 on Tuesday, reaching $82.91. 520,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a current ratio of 10.12. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $95.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.04. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 40.52%. The company had revenue of $26.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

