Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 8,264 Shares of Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its holdings in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 65.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,264 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. 98.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MBUU shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Malibu Boats in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded Malibu Boats from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. B. Riley raised their target price on Malibu Boats from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Malibu Boats has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

MBUU stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.12. The stock had a trading volume of 256,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,167. The stock has a market cap of $904.49 million, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.09. Malibu Boats Inc has a 52-week low of $24.79 and a 52-week high of $52.13.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $180.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.13 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 39.76% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Malibu Boats Inc will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

