Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 470 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UHAL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AMERCO by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,240,000 after acquiring an additional 58,861 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in AMERCO by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in AMERCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $707,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in AMERCO by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 32,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,768,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

AMERCO stock traded down $7.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $328.01. 43,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,174. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.20. AMERCO has a 52 week low of $295.82 and a 52 week high of $426.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($2.07). The firm had revenue of $927.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.68 million. AMERCO had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UHAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of AMERCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of AMERCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, CL King raised shares of AMERCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

In related news, major shareholder Edward J. Shoen bought 1,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $373.87 per share, for a total transaction of $714,091.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen bought 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $343.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,861,553.20. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,330 shares of company stock worth $3,606,835 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

